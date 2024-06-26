West Nile Virus detected in mosquito captured in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Health officials say the first West Nile Virus-positive mosquito in 2024 has been found in West Michigan.

The Kent County Health Department says the virus-carrying insect was captured as part of it mosquito surveillance program. The bug was captured in a trap set in the 49525 zip code, which covers a northeast sliver of Grand Rapids along with parts of Plainfield and Grand Rapids Townships.

Lauren Kummer/FOX 17 The Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department is working to keep people informed of potential diseases that could be spread by mosquitoes.

Health officials say there are no currently known human cases in the county.

The discovery comes nearly two months earlier than last year.

“This discovery is earlier than in previous years, indicating a need for heightened vigilance and preventive measures," said Brendan Earl, Supervising Sanitarian at Kent County Health Department. "It lets us know that this season’s mosquitoes are now carrying the virus, which could spread to humans. It is crucial for people to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites to reduce the risk of infection.”

There is no vaccine for West Nile Virus. The Health Department says the best treatment is taking steps to prevent being bitten, including wearing light colored, long sleeved clothes, using repellent that contains at least 10 percent DEET, staying inside during dusk, and draining any sitting puddles of water on your property to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds.

Of people who are infected with West Nile Virus, only about 20 percent will experience any symptoms, including headache, body aches, joint pains, and fatigue. About 1 in 150 patients develop severe illness that impacts the central nervous system with potentially life-long impacts. In rare cases West Nile can lead to death.

