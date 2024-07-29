First person in Michigan with confirmed West Nile infection in 2024

LANSING, Mich. — The first case of West Nile Virus in a person in Michigan has been confirmed through the state's health department.

A resident of Livingston County, home to Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan, tested positive for the mosquito-born illness, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The test result makes it at least 5 consecutive years that Michigan has seen a human case of West Nile Virus.

So far, 13 counties in the state have captured mosquitoes that carried the disease, including Kent and Ottawa counties. Livingston County has not reported any mosquitoes that have tested positive. It's not clear where the person was bitten by an infected mosquito.

There is no vaccine for West Nile Virus. MDHHS says the best treatment is taking steps to prevent being bitten, including wearing light colored, long sleeved clothes, using repellent that contains at least 10 percent DEET, staying inside during dusk, and draining any sitting puddles of water on your property to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds.

Of people who are infected with West Nile Virus, only about 20 percent will experience any symptoms, including headache, body aches, joint pains, and fatigue. About 1 in 150 patients develop severe illness that impacts the central nervous system with potentially life-long impacts. In rare cases West Nile can lead to death.

