Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus found in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus have been discovered in another West Michigan county.

The Calhoun County Public Health Department announced a batch of mosquitoes captured on July 24 tested positive for the disease.

It is the second mosquito-borne illness confirmed in Calhoun County. A previous round of tests revealed the presence of the Jamestown Canyon Virus.

Calhoun becomes the 19th county in Michigan with a mosquito that tested positive for West Nile Virus.

RELATED:

Ottawa County discovers West Nile Virus-positive mosquito

Kent County mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus detected in horse in Van Buren County

So far just 1 human case of West Nile has been confirmed in the state in 2024.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services provides a weekly update on insect-transmitted diseases that updates on Fridays.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube