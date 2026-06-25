Drunk driving suspected in last week's deadly wrong way crash on I-96 near Marne

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The crash that claimed three lives last week on I-96 in Ottawa County likely involved a drunk driver, said detectives. The people killed in the crash were also identified by investigators on Thursday.

53-year-old Tammy Morris-Robinson and 50-year-old Robert Robinson died after 24-year-old Darron Trevino drove head-on into their vehicle on I-96 near the Marne exit on June 19. Trevino was driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes at the time of the crash, said the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 3:25 a.m., the third deadly crash in West Michigan in a four hour time span. A young couple was killed on M-46 in Montcalm County by a crash caused by a suspected drunk driver; two drivers died in a wrong-way crash on I-196 in Grand Rapids.

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Investigators said they believe alcohol played a factor in the crash on I-96, but did not say which persons may have had alcohol in their system.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

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