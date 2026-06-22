Man charged with driving drunk, causing crash that killed two 17-year-olds

STANTON, Mich. — The suspect in last week's crash that killed two 17-year-olds on M-46 in Montcalm County was arraigned Monday morning on ten criminal charges.

Brian Nowicki is accused of driving drunk on Thursday, June 18 and running his vehicle into the teens' sedan, pushing it into the path of two on-coming SUVs. The teens were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Court records identified the teens as Latrese McFerrin and Mark Pettengill.

Montcalm County Sheriff's Office A mugshot of Brian Nowicki

Nowicki, 49, hails from Grandville, said Michigan State Police. On Monday, he appeared in court as the charges against him were read. Those include:



Two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death

Two counts of operating with a suspended license causing death

One court of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury

One count of operating with a suspended license causing serious injury

Three counts of resisting police

One misdemeanor of an open alcohol container in a vehicle

If convicted, Nowicki could be sentenced up to 15 years in prison for each of the causing death charges and the judge could order him to serve those sentences separately. That could result in an effective 60 year sentence.

The 49-year-old had one prior arrest for drunk driving in February 2025, according to a criminal history record through Michigan State Police.

That arrest in Barry County resulted in a guilty plea on a misdemeanor count, per court records. In April of 2025, he was ordered to serve 1 year in jail and to go through an outpatient treatment program. Despite several alleged probation violations, Nowicki was released from his sentence on January 26, 2026.

Nowicki is being held on a $2 million bond in connection to the Montcalm County crash. He is scheduled to return to court in July.

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