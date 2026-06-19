Deputies: Wrong-way crash kills 3 people on I-96

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says three people were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-96 early Friday morning. Authorities reported the crash around 3:25 A.M. near Eastbound I-96 just west of exit 23.

Authorities say the wrong-way vehicle was going westbound in the eastbound lane, crashing into another vehicle with a driver and a passenger. both vehicles were mid-size SUVs.

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Traffic services, deputies and drone units documented the scene, with work being done to clear the roadway during the investigation.

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