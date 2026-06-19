2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash on I-196 in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed two drivers on westbound I-196 near the Lane Avenue exit Friday morning.

Investigators say a 36-year-old man from Grand Rapids was driving his SUV eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-196, hitting a car driven by a 39-year-old Jenison woman.

Both drivers were the only people in their vehicles. Westbound I-196 was closed for the investigation and cleaning, and has since reopened.

Michigan State Police are investigating a double-fatal wrong-way crash on westbound I-196 near the Lane Street exit.



Preliminary information indicates a 36-year-old man from Grand Rapids was driving a Jeep Cherokee eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-196 when he collided… pic.twitter.com/3q777wSr9D — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) June 19, 2026

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