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2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash on I-196 in Grand Rapids

MSP 11182023
FOX 17
MSP 11182023
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed two drivers on westbound I-196 near the Lane Avenue exit Friday morning.

Investigators say a 36-year-old man from Grand Rapids was driving his SUV eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-196, hitting a car driven by a 39-year-old Jenison woman.

Both drivers were the only people in their vehicles. Westbound I-196 was closed for the investigation and cleaning, and has since reopened.

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