MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A probable cause statement obtained by FOX 17 reveals new details about the night a driver allegedly struck a sedan carrying two teenagers, killing them both, in Montcalm County.

Brian Scott Nowicki is accused of driving under the influence and running his car into a sedan carrying Latrese McFerrin and Mark Pettengill, both 17, pushing it into the path of 2 oncoming SUVs. Both teens were killed.

2 other people were hurt. Nowicki was arraigned Monday on 10 criminal charges.

WXMI Brian Nowicki (left) appears in a mugshot from June 19, 2026. Latrese McFerring and Mark Pettengill (right) appear in a family photo.

The day after the June 18 crash, a Michigan State Police trooper swore before a Montcalm County court that he found Nowicki in a ditch off of M-46 near Derby Road with a bottle of Jim Beam whiskey in his waistband.

The trooper said Nowicki became aggressive when he tried to remove the bottle and started resisting after he was told he was being detained.

WATCH: 'We all know what happened': Court docs reveal new details in crash that killed 2 Montcalm County teens

'We all know what happened': Court docs reveal new details in crash that killed 2 Montcalm County teens

The trooper said Nowicki had slurred speech, glassy bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of intoxicants. Going on to say he had to hold Nowicki as they walked to the patrol car because Nowicki was unsteady on his feet and could not balance.

During one field sobriety test, the trooper had to remind Nowicki to follow his finger in order to complete the test.

After the test, the trooper said Nowicki made several comments.

"Why are we going through this process? I'm already [expletive] up for drunk driving," Nowicki said.

Later saying, "We all know what the [expletive] happened. Why are you putting me through all these tests?"

Nowicki was later taken to a nearby hospital to have his blood drawn for testing.

The next day, Nowicki was interviewed by the trooper at the Montcalm County Jail. Nowicki told the trooper he had taken his mother's car to Soaring Eagle Casino and drank approximately a fifth of whiskey. He then headed home and admitted to speeding.

WXMI The driver went into the Eastbound lane of M-46 before going back into the Westbound lane, striking another car.

Nowicki said that while on westbound M-46, he tried to pass a car going slower than him but did not check if the eastbound lane was clear. It was not, so he said he cut back over and hit the back of the slower car, causing the crash.

The trooper also told the court that, according to the Law Enforcement Information Network, Nowicki had a revoked driving status, and that other databases showed he has prior OWIs in Michigan, Missouri and California.

Nowicki is currently being held on a $2 million bond. He is due back in court in July.

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