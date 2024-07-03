Brothers sentenced for 6-month-old's shooting death in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two brothers have been sentenced for a 6-month-old Muskegon infant’s death and for shooting at officers last year.

Julio Deadrick Casiano Jr. and Tollie Hatcher were charged in May 2023 with felony gang charges, according to the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office. Casiano was also charged for the shooting death of 6-month-old A’Dourr Malone one month prior and for lying to police.

Hatcher was charged with felony firearms and assault with intent to murder after reportedly shooting at a pair of officers who were surveying his home.

Prosecutors say Casiano pleaded guilty to felony firearm and second-degree murder in April 2024, adding he pleaded no contest to gang affiliation. He was sentenced Tuesday to 28–80 years in prison.

Hatcher was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for assault and gang affiliation, prosecutors say.

