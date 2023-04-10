Muskegon man charged with murder of 6-month-old

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man was charged in a shooting that left a 6-month-old child dead.

On Monday, Julio Deadrick Casiano Jr. appeared in a Muskegon County courtroom, officially facing charges of open murder and lying to a police officer during the investigation of a violent crime.

On Friday, police were called to a home in Muskegon, on East Isabella Street, where they found a 6-month-old baby girl shot.

The baby girl was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Casiano was assigned a public defender Monday, though he spoke up during the court hearing. “I have a lawyer, but he’s not here right now,” he told Judge Kostrzewa.

“Who’s that?" asked the judge.

“I’ve got to make some calls… I have a lawyer.”

Prosecutor Matt Roberts requested that Casiano be denied bond.

“The circumstances surrounding this death are just beyond words… indiscriminately opened fire on a group of residents… killing a 6-month-old child,” Roberts said in court. “These circumstances are truly horrific.”

Roberts went on to call the child’s death a “nightmare situation”.

Bond was denied.

The shooting happened Friday, with officers responding to a scene on East Isabella Street, near Madison, around 1:30 p.m..

Four people were initially detained Friday, with investigators saying they are all believed to be involved in some capacity.

However, on Monday, Matt Roberts explained that the four people taken into custody are not believed to have been involved in the deadly shooting. Roberts says they were likely the intended targets of Casiano— they initially fled the scene, prompting a brief police pursuit.

After police spoke to them, they were released.

Another man was arraigned Monday, accused of shooting at officers who were investigating Friday’s deadly shooting.

Tollie Hatcher, 25, was apparently inside a home with Casiano when police came by to investigate.

He was charged with felony firearm Monday.

If you have any information about the deadly shooting, you are asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at (231) 724-6750 or Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463. You can always remain anonymous when providing information through Silent Observer.

