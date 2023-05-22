Man accused of shooting, killing 6-month-old in Muskegon to stand trial

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man accused in the shooting death of a 6-month-old in Muskegon trial will stand trial.

Police say they found the 6-month-old victim on East Isabella Street in April with an apparent gunshot wound. She later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Julio Deadrick Casiano Jr. was subsequently charged with open murder and lying to police. His bond was denied.

Casiano was bound over to circuit court Monday morning for both charges.

Another man was charged in relation to the investigation. Treshawn Lamar Hatcher is accused of tampering with evidence.

READ MORE: Another man now facing charges in shooting death of 6-month-old Muskegon girl

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube