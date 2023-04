MUSKEGON, Mich. — Four people are in custody after a shooting in Muskegon.

The shooting happened Friday on E. Isabella in Muskegon.

Details are extremely limited, but the Muskegon Police Department confirms at least one victim has been shot.

Police say they have four suspects in custody related to the shooting. Police tell FOX 17 they don’t believe there are any additional suspects.

The condition of the victim has not been released.

