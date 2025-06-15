Severe weather potential for mid-week

WEST MICHIGAN — A warmer and more active week of weather is ahead as a true summer-feeling air mass slides into West Michigan with much-needed rain and isolated chances for severe thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has included central and southern lower Michigan in the Day 4 outlook for the potential for severe weather. This outlook can change significantly in four days, but current computer models indicate the chance a few storms could reach severe criteria mid-week.

At this point, the greatest threats would be large hail and damaging winds.

The mid-week storms will also come along with some much-needed rainfall. So far, June has not had much precipitation. The first two weeks of June have featured only three days with measurable precipitation. The 'wettest' day this month has only recorded less than a quarter of an inch of rain; and that was back on June 4th.

Summer officially arrives Friday, June 20th with the Summer Solstice.

