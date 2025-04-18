Two suspects charged in shooting of Kalamazoo security guard

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The two men arrested in connection to the shooting death of a security guard at a party in Kalamazoo have now been charged.

18-year-old Kaiden Cole faces counts of open murder, felony firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon. 22-year-old Damonte Jenkins-Gooden was arraigned on counts of tampering with evidence and felony firearm.

Both men are from Battle Creek, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

The charges stem from the Saturday night shooting of 27-year-old Montine Wiley at a party on North Street.

Investigators released images of people who they believed had information on the shooting. Officers were able to contact at least one of those people and ruled them out of the case.

The department credits the widespread coverage of the investigation with pressuring Cole to turn himself in to police.

“These were not Kalamazoo residents. Mr. Cole came here and brought violence into our community,” said Captain Danielle Guilds, head of the Criminal Investigations Division. “I’m incredibly proud of the tireless work by our detectives and the overwhelming support from the community. Because of their combined efforts, we were able to identify those responsible and make arrests within a week of the incident.”

Cole was denied bond. Jenkins-Gooden's bond was set at $10,000.

Police continue to request information on the shooting. Tips can be submitted to the public safety department at (269) 337-8139. Details can also be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

