Two arrested in connection with shooting death of security guard in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has made two arrests in connection with the Saturday shooting death of Montine Wiley.

In a social media post Thursday, the department said the suspected shooter was arrested, along with a second person.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Wiley's family and loved ones during this difficult time. We are also grateful to the community for their assistance and support throughout the investigation," the post reads.

The shooting happened Saturday night on E. North Street near Porter Street in Kalamazoo.

Officers were called to the area following a report of an altercation and a large crowd. Police said as many as 250 people had gathered outside a business. While speaking with staff, officers heard a gunshot.

27-year-old Wiley was found nearby with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Wiley had been working as a security guard.

"I was just in shock, and in disbelief," Gwendolyn Hooker, the director of the Kalamazoo Alliance to Prevent Gun Violence, said Monday.

Hooker knew Wiley personally; he had volunteered with her organization, engaging with local youth about the impacts of gun violence and sharing his own experiences.

“He would come with the gun violence intervention folks and talk to our youth about what it looks like to be impacted by gun violence, and shared his personal story,” Hooker said.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety did not share any additional information about the two people arrested. It's unclear when they will appear in court, or what charges they will face.

