KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A community is in mourning after the death of 27-year-old Montine Wiley, who was shot and killed on April 12 while working as a security guard near downtown Kalamazoo, off the 400 block of North Street.

Gwendolyn Hooker, director of the Kalamazoo Alliance to Prevent Gun Violence, expressed her shock upon hearing the news.

"I was just in shock, and in disbelief," she said.

Kalamazoo community leader in "disbelief" at killing of security guard Montine Wiley

Hooker knew Wiley personally; he had volunteered with her organization, engaging with local youth about the impacts of gun violence and sharing his own experiences.

“He would come with the gun violence intervention folks and talk to our youth about what it looks like to be impacted by gun violence, and shared his personal story,” Hooker said.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating the events leading up to Wiley's tragic shooting.

Captain Danielle Guilds reported that there was an altercation between security personnel and a patron attempting to enter the venue. "After that altercation, a gunshot did ring out," Guilds said.

Police say there was a crowd that grew to possibly as many as 250 people at the location. Police are actively searching for anyone who may have information regarding Wiley’s death and have released a photo of an individual in a red hoodie as part of their investigation.

"We need more witnesses to come forward. No amount of information is too small," Guilds urged.

Hooker reflected on the reality of gun violence, saying, “When the information started coming in, we started getting phone calls. I was just stunned. Just heartbroken, for another young person killed. Just like that. One morning, you’re here, and the next, it’s nighttime the same day and you’re gone.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Silent Observer, where tips can be submitted anonymously.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube