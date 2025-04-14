Police searching for two people in connection to deadly Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Investigators are asking for your help to identify two men who may be connected to a deadly shooting at a private event in Kalamazoo on Saturday.

27-year-old Montine Wiley was killed when he was shot in the chest just before 11 p.m. on April 12. Wiley was working as a security guard at a party outside a business on North Street near Porter Street. He got into an altercation with a party attendee when he was shot, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Wiley was pronounced dead at a local hospital roughly 40 minutes later.

Detectives are now asking for assistance in identifying two people who may have information on the shooting.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Two men (red and blue sweaters) are connected to a deadly shooting from April 12, 2025 in Kalamazoo on North Street.

The two men, both described as white males between the ages of 18 to 25, were wearing a red and blue hoodie, respectively. The man in the red sweatshirt also had a black backpack and a beanie with the words "Gravity Visions" on it.

Anyone with information on the two men, or the shooting, is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8139. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

