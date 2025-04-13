Police seek information after 27-year-old shot and killed at large gathering in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are seeking information after a person was shot and killed Saturday night on East North Street in Kalamazoo.

Officers were called to the area after a report of an altercation and large crowd just before 11 p.m., the Kalamazoo Public Safety office said in a news release. Officers estimated the crowd at as many as 250 people.

While officers were on scene, there was a single gunshot.

“Officers located a 27-year-old male victim at the front entrance of the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and immediately began CPR,” the news release said.

The victim from Kalamazoo, who has not been identified by police, was taken in an ambulance to the hospital and died.

Police have not said whether they have located the shooter.

The crowd size was large enough for Kalamazoo police to call in other departments for help.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Portage Department of Public Safety, Kalamazoo Township Police and Michigan State Police also responded.

Kalamazoo police are asking for the public’s help to learn more about what caused the altercation and subsequent death.

Officers have four ways for the public to give information:

· Call the Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139

· Send a tip to Kalamazoo Silent Observer by calling 269-343-2100

· Use the P3Tips app

· Provide a tip online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com

