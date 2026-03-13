Teen convicted in 2025 Kalamazoo deadly shooting of security guard

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The teen accused of killing a Kalamazoo security guard in 2025 was found guilty on all charges this week.

Kaiden Cole, 19, was convicted by a jury on counts of first degree murder, use of a firearm in a felony, and illegally carrying a concealed weapon.

Cole shot and killed 27-year-old Montine Wiley on April 12, 2025 on East North Street near Porter Street. Wiley was working as a security guard for a large event that night.

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Police had been called for an earlier fight and were on the scene when a single gunshot was fired. Officers found Wiley lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He died at the hospital.

“Yesterday’s guilty verdict reflects the dedication of our investigators and prosecutors who worked tirelessly to hold the offender accountable,” said Captain Danielle Guilds of the Criminal Investigations Division. “While this outcome provides a measure of justice, it cannot undo the profound loss suffered by the victim’s loved ones. Gun violence leaves lasting damage, and this case is a tragic reminder that one moment of violence can affect many families.”

An estimated 250 people were at the party when the shot was fired.

Investigators released images of people who they believed had information on the shooting. Officers were able to contact at least one of those people and ruled them out of the case.

The department credited the widespread coverage of the investigation with pressuring Cole to turn himself in to police.

Another suspect, Damonte Jenkins-Gooden, 22, was also arrested in the case. It is not clear where the charges filed against him stand.

Cole is scheduled to learn his sentence on April 22. Because of a 2025 ruling by the Michigan Supreme Court, he is not eligible to be sentenced to life without parole due to his age.

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