Prosecutors to deliver update on missing Portage mother Heather Kelley

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Prosecutors will deliver an update Wednesday on a Portage mother who has been for more than a year.

Heather Kelley went missing in December 2022. Investigators say she was about to leave home when she told her eight kids she would be back soon. She never did. On Dec. 11, 2022, her abandoned vehicle was discovered in Comstock Township.

According to officials, her car had been set on fire.

The Sheriff’s Office says blood was found in the backseat of Kelley’s car and her clothes were found nearby where the vehicle was found.

Her disappearance started being considered a homicide roughly 2 months later.

Kelley’s boyfriend, Carlos Vance Watts Jr., was staying at a halfway house when he allegedly escaped two days after Kelley’s disappearance. He pleaded guilty in July 2023, a plea he asked to withdraw shortly after.

The Kalamazoo County prosecutor announced a press conference will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

