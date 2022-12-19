LIVE: Sheriff's office provides update on search for missing Portage mom

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office will provide an update on the search for a mother of eight who has been missing for more than a week.

Heather Kelley is a mother of eight who has been gone since Saturday, December 10.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says the 35-year-old left her home around 9 p.m. Kelley spoke to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m. and said she would be home shortly. Police say she never arrived.

Police say her car was found abandoned the next day in the area of Sprinkle Road near Comstock Township.

Kelley is 5'10" with long blonde hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on her forearms, left thigh and right ankle.

Authorities say Kelley always wears a silver heart necklace.

The sheriff's office is planning to provide an update on the search for Kelley at a press conference Monday at 2 p.m.

If you have any information about where Kelley might be, call Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch at (269) 488-8911 or 911.

