Boyfriend of missing Portage mom asks to withdraw federal guilty plea

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A possible suspect and the boyfriend of a missing Portage woman wants to withdraw a guilty plea in federal court.

Carlos Watts Jr., who is suspected of being involved in Heather Kelley’s disappearance and presumed death, faces a federal escape charge.

According to court documents, Watts cut off his ankle monitor and escaped the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, a halfway house, to avoid murder charges.

U.S. District Court – Western District of Michigan Southern Division

READ MORE: Boyfriend of missing Portage mom escaped KPEP 2 days after disappearance

Watts sent a letter to U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker requesting to withdraw the guilty plea he entered on July 3.

Carlos Watts Change of Plea Request by WXMI on Scribd

In another letter, Watts requested to replace his court-appointed attorney.

Kelley, a 35-year-old mother of eight children, was last seen leaving her home around 9 p.m. on December 10, 2022.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says she talked with her kids around 10:20 p.m. and said she would be home soon, but she never returned.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office

The next day, Kelley’s car was found abandoned near Comstock Township— Police say the car had been set on fire, there was blood in the backseat and Kelley’s clothes were found nearby.

READ MORE: Disappearance of Portage mother of 8 now considered a homicide case

Watts has not been charged with any crimes related to the disappearance and presumed death of Heather Kelley.

Regarding the federal escape case, there is a hearing set for July 24 on Watts’ request to change attorneys.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube