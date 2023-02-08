PORTAGE, Mich. — The disappearance of a missing Portage mother of eight is now being investigated as a homicide.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on the case Wednesday afternoon, saying they are officially investigating Heather Kelley’s disappearance as a homicide case.

Disappearance of Portage mother of 8 now considered a homicide case

Kelley has been missing since December 10. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says the 35-year-old left her home around 9 p.m. on December 10. Kelley spoke to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m. and said she would be home shortly. Police say she never arrived.

Police say her car was found abandoned the next day in the area of Sprinkle Road near Comstock Township. According to officials, her car had been set on fire. The sheriff’s office says evidence found in Heather Kelley’s vehicle indicts foul play in her disappearance.

The sheriff’s office says blood was found in the backseat of Kelley’s car and her clothes were found nearby where the vehicle was found.

A person of interest is in custody, but the sheriff’s office is not releasing their name at this time.

Silent Observer is offering a $5,000 reward in the case.

