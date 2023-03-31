Watch Now
FBI offers $20K reward in Portage mother's disappearance

FBI Detroit Field Office
Heather Mae Kelley
Posted at 11:53 AM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 11:53:05-04

DETROIT — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a maximum reward of $20,000 in exchange for information that leads authorities to a missing Portage mother.

Heather Kelley, 35, went missing back in December. Foul play is a suspected factor in her disappearance, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

Heather is described as 5’8” tall with brown eyes and blond hair. She usually wears a silver necklace in the shape of a heart.

Silent Observer previously offered a $5,000 reward, deputies said.

Those with knowledge of Heather's whereabouts are urged to connect with deputies at 269-383-8748 or the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269-329-4567. Tips may also be sent to the local FBI office, their website or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

