'You are her killer': Father sentenced in deadly shooting of 2-year-old daughter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Seninta Parks, the father who took a plea deal in the shooting death of his two-year-old daughter, will spend decades in prison.

The 29-year-old appeared in 17th Circuit Court Thursday afternoon after he pleaded no contest to several charges, including second degree murder.

Parks is accused of shooting his young daughter Khalise Brewer inside his home on Meyer Avenue in Wyoming on February 9, 2022. Parks then turned the gun on himself, according to police.

Before the sentence was handed down, Khalise's mother spoke to the court.

"Khalise meant the world to me, my first child, my first heart, my first everything," said Kamvria Brewer. "She was precious, Goofy, giggly and bossy."

"You, Seninta Parks, took her away from me for months. I hated myself for years. I second guessed everything in my life," she continued. "Every night I pray to dream of her, because that will be the closest I will ever be able to be able, the closest I will ever get to be next to her again. And I hope that in my dream, her face is just as beautiful as it was when I dropped her off and not scarred from the shot you fired into her eye. The only plausible punishment would be life, a life for a life for life. Every time I try to believe I have forgiven you, I am reminded of that fatal shot you fired into her beautiful face."

Khalise's aunt also spoke, calling Parks his daughter's killer.

"It's 1:51 on a Thursday, Khalise should be sitting in her classroom, learning, making new friends and being an innocent five-year-old," said Charee Coleman. "But instead, we are here. You were supposed to be her provider. You were supposed to protect her. You were supposed to love her. Instead, you are her killer."

Judge Clay West ordered Parks to serve 33 to 60 years in prison for second degree murder, plus an additional 2 years for a count of felony firearm. A 2 to 5 year sentence for a charge of possessing a weapon as a felon will be served within his other sentences.

Parks is the second person sentenced in connection to Khalise's death. Jerril Martin is serving time in a federal prison for trafficking the gun used in the shooting.

