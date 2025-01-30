Father takes plea deal for 2022 shooting death of 2-year-old

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A father has taken a plea deal for the death of his 2-year-old daughter in Wyoming.

Khalise Brewer was shot to death on Meyer Ave near Porter St SW in February 2022, according to the Wyoming Police Department.

The girl’s father, Seninta Parks, was later charged with murder, firing a gun inside a building causing death, and several firearms-related violations.

At first, Parks was found not competent to stand trial in June of 2022, but later assessments put him in front of a judge in less than a year.

PARKS IS NOT THE ONLY MAN CHARGED IN RELATION TO KHALISE'S DEATH:

Man sentenced for trafficking gun used to kill 2-year-old in Wyoming

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office confirms Parks pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, felony firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube