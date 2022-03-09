‘She never stopped smiling:’ Family of toddler killed by father determined to see justice

WYOMING, Mich. — When Chardae Coleman talks about her two-year-old niece Khalise Brewer, she smiles.

“Khalise, she was a fun kid. She was a happy kid. Her two years in life, she never stopped smiling. The only time she did stop smiling is when she had to sit down,” Coleman said. Then she paused as tears filled her eyes. “So, we’re, we’re just trying to look at it positively like that because she really did live a good life.”

According to Wyoming police, Brewer was shot and killed in a home in Meyer Avenue on Wednesday February 9. Officers pronounced her dead at the scene. Police said they found her father Seninta Parks with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and has since been charged with murder.

“She was always happy. The sweetest kid. The busiest kid. She kept us busy for sure. The house is definitely quiet without her,” Coleman said with tears in her eyes. “But, we have faith that we’re going to get justice. It’s going to take time but we’re going to be patient.”

Aunt speaks about 2yo Khalise Brewer, who was fatally shot back in Feb. The father Seninta Parks has been charged w/ murder. His hearing today was moved to March 30. // @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/kaiZecwfZN — Lauren Edwards (@LaurenEdwardsTV) March 9, 2022

Wednesday, Parks appeared before a judge for his probable cause conference. His attorney though asked for the hearing to be moved to March 30 to hold day-long preliminary hearing.

Coleman and over a dozen other family and friends watched from the courtroom’s gallery. They each had on a shirt that had a picture of Khalise printed on it.

Coleman said they’ll be back strong again when he returns to court.

“We’re going to be finding out a lot of new details along with you guys, around the same time as you guys. There’s a lot of stuff that we still don’t know,” Coleman said. “This is going to be hard process but I think today is a good start.”

***To contribute to Khalise's GoFundMe, click here.***