WYOMING, Mich. — Police are investigating a shooting in Wyoming that left one toddler dead.

Wyoming Police Department officers responded to a shooting at a two-apartment house around 6:25 p.m.

Authorities report that officers heard an adult male yelling for help that he had been shot. The man is now in stable condition at a local hospital. However, officers found a dead 2-year-old toddler at the scene of the shooting.

More details will be added to this article as they become available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube