Police: Deadly shooting of 2-year-old in Wyoming 'not accidental'

WYOMING, Mich. — After a two-year-old girl was shot and killed Wednesday night, Wyoming police now say it was no accident.

FOX17 is told the suspect is related to Khalise Parks, a little girl taken too soon.

The suspect is not being identified at this time, but we do know he suffered a gunshot wound that Wyoming police say appears self-inflicted. He is in the hospital expected to be O.K.

Police said during a press conference on Thursday that the suspect is a felon who was out on parole and he should never have had a gun.

As Delicia Foster puts her four-year-old on the school bus, she cannot help but think of Khalise Parks a few doors down. “I saw the little one, maybe one time. She was cute,” Foster said. “I was praying that was not her. But it was.”

As a mother, Foster says her heart aches for a family she hardly knew.

“There’s no words, but she’s in my prayers. From mom to mom, neighbor to neighbor, she’s more than welcome to come by if she needs anything,” Foster said.

Wyoming police say a child should never die, especially like this.

“I don’t think you can get any more innocent than a child. So when an innocent child is taken, I can’t think of a plausible reason for that to occur,” Wyoming Police Chief Kimberly Koster said.

For no reason, and what police say appears to be on purpose.

“It’s too close to home. It’s literally too close to my home. It’s just unnecessary,” Foster said.

Now, a family is grieving the loss of a child that should have never happened.

“I cried last night. I just cried and cried. I have no relations to that home. But from mother to mother, because that could have easily been one of my kids, both of my kids. To think somebody just carelessly…it’s just..sad. it’s so sad. I just pray she gets the justice she deserves,” Foster said.

FOX17 is told the suspect will be arraigned soon, it’s unclear at this time whether that will happen in a local hospital, or a courtroom.

