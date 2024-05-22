"When will 131 be open?” MDOT schedule says this Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — “When will 131 be open?”

That’s the question I hear the most these days.

US-131 is closed southbound at the Hall Street exit, a recent change from the original closure, which was at Burton Street.

The short answer is the Friday before Memorial Day by 3 p.m. That’s what the schedule from the Michigan Department of Transportation says.

The long answer is that ramps at the 131/196 interchange will be closed Thursday (May 23) to that crews can prepare for the reopening, such as remove barriers and signs, etc.

This is the rundown:



Ramp from southbound US-131 to eastbound I-196 closed 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Ramp from southbound US-131 to westbound I-196 closed 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Ramp from eastbound I-196 to southbound US-131 closed 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Ramp from westbound I-196 to southbound US-131 closed 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Ramp from Lane Avenue to eastbound I-196 closed 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

That is always subject to change , but I got the word from John Richard at MDOT just before noon Wednesday. He didn't want to commit to an actual time when the freeway will open at Hall Street, but he pointed out that contractors consider the deadline of Friday, May 24, 3 p.m. is a hard one.

There are two focuses of the project. First, repair and rehab of the bridge that carries southbound 131 traffic over Plaster Creek, south of Burton and north of 28th Street. Second, concrete repairs on southbound 131 from Ann Street to Burton Street.

Drivers have endured long delays due to those lane closures, with backups beginning as far north as West River Drive. Most frequently, traffic begins to crawl south of I-96 and into the S-Curve. Only during overnight hours have drivers gone through the construction zone in a timely manner.

Here’s hoping the MDOT schedule doesn’t change, or contractors finish the job early.

In an unrelated matter, people also ask me about the ramp closure from northbound 131 to I-96, requiring traffic to exit way north at West River Drive and return to southbound 131 to get to I-96.

That one doesn’t end until September 13.

(This article has been updated to reflect ramp closure dates and times.)

