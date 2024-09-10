'We're heartbroken': Family mourns woman killed in Wyoming shooting

WYOMING, Mich. — The woman who was shot and killed Sunday in Wyoming is being remembered as talented artist, determined small business owner, and loving mother.

Kanivia Howard-Browley died on September 8 after being shot on Blue Bird Drive. Her mother tells FOX 17 the 25-year-old's death came as a shock.

Browley family Kanivia Howard-Browley poses with several birds in a family photo.

"She was outgoing, talented, determined, smart, the sweetest person you could ever meet," said Pacosha Browley. "She graduated from high with a 4.0. She had her own business in lash tech extensions . A hair stylist. She loved her son with every ounce of her. She enjoyed helping others any way she could, she would light up a room with her beautiful smile."

Howard-Browley left behind a 4-year-old son.

Browley family Kanivia Howard-Browley rides a camel with her son.

"Her family loved her very much and we're heartbroken," said Browley.

Tuesday morning Anthony Buxton was charged in the shooting. Court documents show several neighbors witnessed Howard-Browley and Buxton arguing outside before three shots were fired.

Surveillance cameras from a neighboring home recorded the shooting. Investigators say the footage shows Buxton firing the gun, then pointing it at one of Kanivia's friends, threatening to shoot her too.

Buxton faces several charges, including open murder.

