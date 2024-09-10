Man accused of shooting woman in Wyoming charged with murder

WYOMING, Mich. — The suspect in this weekend's deadly shooting of a 25-year-old woman made his first appearance in court Tuesday.

Anthony Buxton was arraigned on charges of open murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and use of a firearm in a felony. He's accused of shooting and killing Kanivia Howard-Browley on Sunday, August 8.

Witnesses told police the suspect and victim were arguing outside his home on Bluebird Avenue before they heard three shots. When the witnesses looked back outside, they say Howard-Browley was lying on the ground with Buxton holding a gun in his hand.

Investigators found footage of the shooting from a surveillance camera three homes down the street. In the footage, a friend of Howard-Browley confronted Buxton, with the suspect pointing the gun at her head and threatening to shoot her, according to court documents.

Buxton put the gun in a bucket in his garage, where detective later found the firearm still loaded with bullets.

If convicted, Buxton would spend the rest of his life in prison. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube