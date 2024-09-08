Watch Now
25-year-old Wyoming woman killed in shooting

Wyoming Police have one suspect in custody in deadly shooting
Wyoming Police blocked off parts of Bluebird Ave SW Sunday afternoon.
WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Police confirmed Sunday evening that a woman was killed in a shooting earlier in the afternoon.

It happened in the 3400 block of Bluebird Avenue around 12:40 p.m.

Officers responded and found a 25-year-old Wyoming woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.

Wyoming Police say a suspect is in custody but have not released a name.

Parts of Bluebird Avenue were blocked off for several hours as police investigated. It says their investigation continues and that anyone with information should contact their Police Department at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345. Tips to Silent Observer are anonymous.

