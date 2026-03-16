Majority of Sand Lake Village Council resigns amid dispute over fire department

SAND LAKE, Mich. — The turmoil in Sand Lake reached a new level on Monday, as the majority of the village's council members and planning commissioners resigned.

Five council members, four planning commissioners, and the village's finance director/treasurer all submitted letters of resignation over the past five days. Some, including Village President Mollie Doerr, sent their letter to the village clerk's office on Monday morning, just hours before the board's scheduled meeting on March 16.

The mass resignations come amid a months-long dispute over how the fire department is funded and a larger discussion on possibly dissolving the village.

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In her letter, Village President Doerr cited the on-going disagreement about the agreement with three neighboring townships which are covered by the Sand Lake Fire Department.

"The political climate surrounding this matter has become increasingly personal," wrote Doerr. "It is morally wrong when disagreements turn into personal attacks against individuals-their families, their businesses, the industries they work in, or attempts to have them removed from the homes they live in. This type of behavior has no place in constructive public discourse."

Council Member Kevin Wright also pointed to the debate as a reason for why he stepped down.

"I believed it was important that all Village employees - including our firefighters - were held to a standard that ensures they are doing the best they possibly can for the community we served," said Wright.

The other council members and planning commissioners did not explain why they were resigning.

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Finance Director and Treasurer Tyler Kaiser wrote he was disheartened the discussion about how to move the fire department and village forward resulted in a disagreement that could end the community's formal existence.

"The potential disincorporation of the village is truly a shame and a development I could never have foreseen when I first took on the responsibilities of Treasurer," said Kaiser. "It is difficult to see a community with such history and wonderful people face this outcome, and I deeply regret that circumstances have led us here."

Read all the resignation letters below

Sand Lake Village Council resignation letters by WXMI

Sand Lake is set to hold a village council meeting on Monday, March 16. Now with just two council members remaining, there is not quorum to take any actions, according to Village Clerk Michelle Lewis.

Council members Chris Stieg and Marcia Helton are expected to inform anyone present about the resignations and then adjourn the meeting, per Lewis. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the township hall.

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