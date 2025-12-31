'If we don't have protection, what then?': Pierson Township talks future of fire after Sand Lake drops service

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A trio of townships may form a new fire department after the Village of Sand Lake decided not to renew its contract with them.

On Tuesday, the Pierson Township board held a special meeting to discuss the future of fire and first response in the area, including the potential of collaboration with Ensley and Nelson Townships, the other two municipalities set to be dropped by Sand Lake.

In a statement posted to Facebook earlier this month, the village said it was "unable to reach a unified, long-term solution" with the townships at least partly due to cost.

As of now, the Sand Lake Fire Department will no longer provide fire and emergency services to the townships after March 31, 2026.

During Tuesday's meeting, the Pierson Township board passed two motions: one to consider the possibility of a community-based fire service in collaboration with Ensley and Nelson Townships and another for the township's supervisor and clerk to serve on a newly-created fire board with them.

"We’re going to do what we have to do to make sure the entire township is covered," said Pierson Township Supervisor Patrick Maioho, addressing the packed township hall.

In Pierson Township, fire and emergency services are handled by Howard City to the north and Sand Lake to the south. In this way, Maioho says the municipality has "always been a customer."

"At the end of the day, Pierson Township pays for a service," said Maioho, adding he had never received a formal contract offer from Sand Lake.

"We are at the mercy of the people from which we get services," he said.

During public comment, a number of neighbors from Ensley and Nelson shared a desire to work with Pierson.

"I think the three townships are going to work together and are going to come up with a solution," Vicki Rondeau said.

Rondeau, who lives in Ensley, says her mobile home would be "gone in a heartbeat" in the event of a fire with no one to fight its flames.

"Our townships are doing everything they can to make us feel secure where we live, but we can only do so much," she said. "If we don't have protection, what then? What do you do?"

As part of the statement released earlier this month, the Village of Sand Lake claimed, per capita, it had contributed to its fire department around five times more than the nearby townships.

Per capita contributions in 2025 to the Sand Lake Fire Department, according to the Village of Sand Lake:

Village of Sand Lake: $136.50

Pierson Township: $37.42

Ensley Township: $34.07

Nelson Township: $26.13

While Sand Lake President Mollie Doerr declined to be interviewed, she sent me this statement:

"The Village of Sand Lake has been engaged in negotiations for the past two years with surrounding townships regarding fire service contracts.Despite ongoing discussions, no resolution has been reached at this time."

"The Village is actively reviewing all available options moving forward to ensure responsible and reliable fire protection services for our residents."

"We want to assure the public that the Village of Sand Lake will have fire coverage, and public safety remains our highest priority."

