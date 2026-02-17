Firefighters force adjournment of Sand Lake meeting after board approves extension of fire services

SAND LAKE, Mich. — Sand Lake Village leaders approved a temporary six-month fire service agreement with Nelson Township Monday night, providing a partial solution to months of ongoing disputes over emergency services in the area.

Josh Berry, Fox 17

The resolution establishes a "memorandum of understanding" that continues fire service for six months while officials work to establish a fire authority. However, the agreement currently only includes Nelson Township, though legal counsel said language in the memorandum allows Ensley and Pierson townships to join later.



The meeting ended contentiously when a group of Sand Lake firefighters approached the board before public comments could be made.

In December, Sand Lake announced it was "unable to reach a unified, long-term solution" with the three townships to provide fire services, citing cost as one of the primary issues.

Last month, Nelson Township made a verbal offer to Sand Lake's legal counsel to purchase the village's fire department.

Sand Lake had previously notified Nelson Township that it was moving forward with trying to secure an agreement for fire services from neighboring Cedar Springs. However, Cedar Springs has said it will not provide those services.

Monday evening Sand Lake's legal counsel said the proposal from Nelson Township, "from a legal perspective, was not well drafted." The board then officially voted to reject the proposal.

The resolution approved Monday night does not address previous reports that Sand Lake firefighters have said they would no longer work for the fire department unless Sand Lake hands over the fire department to Nelson Township.

I spoke with the group of firefighters after they approached the board who confirmed they would not work for the Sand Lake Fire Department.

Village President Molly Doerr said, "not every firefighter signed that letter as well. And if we do have to move forward with having our own fire department, we have five calls a month."

The temporary agreement provides breathing room for officials to work toward a long-term solution, but the dispute over fire and EMS services in the Sand Lake area remains unresolved.

