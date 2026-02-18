Fire service dispute continues between Sand Lake and surrounding townships

SAND LAKE, Mich. — A months-long dispute over fire services between Sand Lake and three surrounding townships took a new turn this week, with the village approving a temporary extension while the others plan to go their own way.

The townships of Nelson, Ensley and Pierson have relied on Sand Lake's fire department for years. But late last year, Sand Lake chose not to renew its contract with the townships, citing cost concerns. Services were set to end March 31.

On Monday night, the Sand Lake Village Board approved a memorandum of understanding extending fire services with Nelson Township for six months while exploring a long-term solution, such as a fire authority.

However, the other townships are taking different approaches.

An Ensley Township official said they don't want anything to do with the memorandum and plan to create their own fire authority with Nelson and Pierson townships. The three townships plan to meet this week to discuss the proposal.

Pierson Township did not respond to requests for comment.

The Nelson Township supervisor expressed skepticism about the temporary agreement in a statement issued Tuesday morning.

"As of 9:00 AM morning, our endeavor to acquire a fire department, which the Village President of Sand Lake indicated she could not substantiate, will be considered null and void," Supervisor Robyn Britton said.

The statement continued: "Financial resources and equipment alone do not constitute a fire department. While legal professionals can draft various documents, the true essence of a fire department lies with its dedicated personnel. These individuals are no longer present, a fact that has been repeatedly communicated to this council. Consequently, the Memorandum of Understanding holds no practical value."

The supervisor was referring to concerns voiced by Sand Lake firefighters over the department's future. Nearly all firefighters signed a letter saying they would no longer work for the department if Sand Lake remained in charge.

Sand Lake Village President Mollie Doerr responded to Nelson Township's statement, calling their response "peculiar."

"The Village has acted responsibly and approved a practical, realistic, and mutually advantageous solution to fire protection services to both Village and Township residents, and surrounding region," she said. "The important feature is to maintain the status quo under the existing agreement between the Village and Nelson Township for the next 6 months, while we the parties explore a long-term solution."

She added that the village believes the best course of action is forming a new fire authority that includes township and village representation, and other interested townships.

"But like any new endeavor, it takes parties willing to participate," she said.

The ongoing dispute raises concerns about whether residents will have reliable fire services after March 31. Each township has mutual aid agreements with neighboring communities and will continue to rely on those arrangements. Ensley Township, for example, works with Croton.

