Voters to decide the future of Sand Lake in village disincorporation vote

SAND LAKE, Mich. — In May, Sand Lake voters will decide whether to disincorporate their village, a move that would dissolve the municipality and transfer all territory to Nelson Township.

The village board voted Monday to work with the Kent County Clerk on official language after a local petition gathered enough signatures to get the issue on the ballot. However, questions remain about specific language, who will vote and how many 'yes' votes the measure will need to pass.

The original petition language states: "Shall the village of Sand Lake be disincorporated, therby vacating its incorporation and causing all village territory to revert to and become part of Nelson Township, as provided by law."

Currently, the county clerk's website lists the issue more simply as: "Shall incorporation of the Village of Sand Lake be vacated?"

The disincorporation effort has left local and county officials navigating unfamiliar legal ground.

Nelson Township Supervisor told FOX 17: "We are waiting to hear from our attorneys as well as the county. I don't believe this has ever been done."

Kent County's Chief Deputy Clerk echoed similar sentiments: "This is obviously not a matter that we deal with regularly - therefore we've engaged legal counsel for a review of both the election law and the statutes related to villages in Michigan to ensure compliance in next steps."

The disincorporation effort comes amid ongoing tensions between Sand Lake and the surrounding townships of Nelson, Ensley and Pierson. Late last year, the village announced it would no longer provide fire services to the townships, citing cost as its main reason.

If the ballot proposal is approved, the fire services debate would be impacted.

Sand Lake has offered an extension of fire services to Nelson Township for six months, with the hope of developing a fire authority. However, the three townships have said they would create their own fire authority and have no interest in working with Sand Lake in the future.

