FOX 17 obtains surveillance video showing unmarked police car hit man running from arrest

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Civil rights attorney Ben Crump held a press conference in Grand Rapids Friday with an update on Samuel Sterling's death.

Sterling, 25, was hit by an unmarked police car on Wednesday, April 17, in the city of Kentwood.

Michigan State Police says its Sixth District Fugitive Team, along with several other law enforcement agencies, tried to find and arrest Sterling that day for several outstanding warrants.

Court records show Sterling had violated his probation.

MSP says Sterling ran off during the attempted arrest. Officers chased him, and Sterling was hit by an unmarked fugitive team vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and died later that day.

Attorneys representing Sterling's family shared surveillance video with FOX 17 Friday showing the moment an unmarked police cruiser hit the 25-year-old.

**WARNING: This video shows the moment of impact. Please view with caution.**

Attorneys said they did not get the video from a law enforcement agency, but would not specify further.

Michigan State Police released an official statement the following day, saying its investigation into this deadly incident will be, "thorough and objective."

MSP Director Col. James F. Grady II said previously, "The MSP member driving the vehicle has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation."

As of Friday, when attorneys released the surveillance video, MSP had not completed its investigation into Sterling's death.

Earlier this week, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office announced it will decide whether Sterling's death will lead to any potential charges.

