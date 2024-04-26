WATCH LIVE: Ben Crump to hold press conference on Samuel Sterling death during attempted arrest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A nationally-known civil rights attorney is taking up the case of a man who died after being hit by an unmarked police vehicle.

Ben Crump is holding a press conference with the family of Samuel Sterling.

The 25-year-old, who was accused of absconding from probation, was tracked down by the Michigan State Police Sixth District Fugitive Task Force at a gas station in the city of Kentwood. Police say Sterling ran from officers and was later hit by an unmarked cruiser in a nearby parking lot.

He died from his injuries later that day.

In a release announcing the media event, Crump's law office says it has "scathing evidence" in the case.

