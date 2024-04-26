Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

WATCH LIVE: Ben Crump to hold press conference on Samuel Sterling death during attempted arrest

Samuel Sterling
Brian Farber
Samuel Sterling
Posted at 4:16 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 16:30:33-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A nationally-known civil rights attorney is taking up the case of a man who died after being hit by an unmarked police vehicle.

Ben Crump is holding a press conference with the family of Samuel Sterling.

WATCH LIVE:

Click here to watch the press conference live.

The 25-year-old, who was accused of absconding from probation, was tracked down by the Michigan State Police Sixth District Fugitive Task Force at a gas station in the city of Kentwood. Police say Sterling ran from officers and was later hit by an unmarked cruiser in a nearby parking lot.

He died from his injuries later that day.

READ MORE:
Unmarked police cruiser hits, kills man during attempted arrest
Court documents reveal more about Samuel Sterling
Family of Samuel Sterling wants answers
MSP Director statement on Samuel Sterling's death
Ven Johnson hired by family of Samuel Sterling
Attorney General involved in investigation into death of Samuel Sterling

In a release announcing the media event, Crump's law office says it has "scathing evidence" in the case.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book