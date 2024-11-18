What’s the next name in Grand Rapids sports venues? We find out Monday morning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The committee behind the Grand Action 2.0 push to add a professional soccer stadium to Grand Rapids’ list of major venues has an announcement coming Monday morning; the naming rights.

The lead donor in the capital campaign will be introduced at 10 a.m. at New Holland Brewing (NHB), according to a release sent to FOX 17.

While there’s nothing definitive saying the lead donor is NHB; is it too much to hope for Dragon’s Milk Stadium to be added to the pantheon of entertainment hot spots?

We’ll see.

