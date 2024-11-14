Acrisure Amphitheater canopy will be as big as a football field

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is movement along Market Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids as construction for the Acrisure Amphitheater is underway.

The roof is currently being constructed. The project is expected to be complete in 2026.

But most recently, along the halls of the Grand Rapids Skywalk in between DeVos Place and the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, renderings of the project have popped up.

They showcase the Acrisure Amphitheater's canopy, which will measure to be the size of a football field.

The canopy went through multiple phases of design.

FOX 17 spoke with multiple community members who were looking at the renderings along the hallway. Everyone was excited. But there was one common concern: parking.

"I think it’s great for downtown. The only thing is that we don’t have enough parking. Other than that, I think it’s great," John Rusilowski said.

The amphitheater project will have more than 300 parking spaces built in. A nearby surface lot has more than 100 spots. The amphitheater seats around 12,000.

The hallway also features renderings of the soccer stadium, another transformational project underway in Grand Rapids.

“Soccer is a growing sport. So why not? We are a growing city. This is a wonderful thing. I had no idea it would be so beautiful. It’s amazing. I was just taking a walk and there it is,” Carol Bifulco said.

