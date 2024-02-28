New renderings released for downtown GR proposed soccer stadium

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Action 2.0 released new design renderings Tuesday for the proposed soccer stadium in downtown Grand Rapids.

The big reveal happened at a community open house Tuesday evening, which included a community engagement session.

Grand Action 2.0

It was open to the public and held at the L.V. Eberhard Center at Grand Valley State University in downtown Grand Rapids.

Grand Action 2.0 Executive Director Kara Wood and Progressive AE Principal Bill Culhane presented information on the latest stadium plans, along with outcomes from previous community engagement sessions and the project’s next steps.

Grand Action 2.0

There were open discussions at topic-specific tables after the presentation, which were facilitated with the help of Ana Ramirez-Saenz from La Fuente Communications LLC.

