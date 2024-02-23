Planned Grand Rapids soccer stadium site revealed in new filing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A proposed soccer stadium in Grand Rapids would be built on the city's west side, according to a Special Land Use application filed Thursday by Grand Action 2.0.

If approved, the stadium would be located to the north and east of the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids. Currently, that space is occupied by surface parking lots and the former Big Boy restaurant.

The boundaries would be Pearl St./Lake Michigan Dr. to the south, Mt. Vernon Ave. to the east, Blumrich St. to the north and Winter Ave. to the west.

The land is owned by the YMCA, City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority. The hope is to combine the sites when the property is transferred to the Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority.

Several locations in Grand Rapids and Kent County were considered before this one was prioritized.

According to the application, the proposed stadium would have 8,500 individual seats, with a capacity of 11,000. The stadium would feature a synthetic turf field, locker rooms, a food and beverage concourse, a club space, private suites and more.

The soccer season would run April through September, and 15 to 20 home games are anticipated every season. There's also the possibility of hosting up to 56 other events.

"The proposed soccer stadium will bring vibrancy to downtown Grand Rapids west of the river," the application reads. "The stadium has the opportunity to serve as a gathering space for the community, bringing together people from different cultures in their shared love of the sport of soccer."

The application is in its early stages. It was submitted Thursday and still needs to be reviewed.

