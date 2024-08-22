Kent Co. hotel excise tax officially to increase from 5% to 8% to help fund amphitheater, soccer stadium

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There's lots of movement on Market Ave SW, where construction is currently underway for the Acrisure Amphitheater.

Jim Sutton

Movement also at the Kent County Commissioner's meeting on Thursday. With a roll call vote, excise taxes for hotels in Kent County officially increased from 5% to 8%.

This comes after voters passed a ballot initiative in August.

“Certainly it’s an exciting day. We’re thankful to the voters of Kent County,” executive director for Grand Action 2.0, the nonprofit behind the developments, Kara Wood said.

The money is earmarked to fund major projects in the City of Grand Rapids, which include an amphitheater and soccer stadium.

The amphitheater will seat 12,000—and is located at 201 Market.

“We’re in construction of the amphitheater currently, and site work is going well. We’re on sight to open in 2026,” Wood said.

At Thursday's meeting, smaller venues in Grand Rapids asked for a piece of the pie.

“The Four Star theater can clearly become a sustainable economic driver for Burton Heights and Grand Rapids as a whole, however this cannot happen without your help," a public commenter said.

Kara Wood, executive director for Grand Action 2.0 points out that both the amphitheater and soccer stadium would be owned and governed by a public body.

“Which is unique. They’re not private entities that are being funded by public dollars, that are voted millages. This work that we’re doing is for the public. And for public venues that are owned and operated maintained by government entities,” Wood said.

