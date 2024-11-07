Man who confessed to dumping girlfriend's body on US-131 after killing her to be sentenced today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man who confessed to killing his girlfriend and dumping her body on a busy freeway will find out his punishment today.

Brandon Ortiz-Vite is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Thursday afternoon. He admitted to shooting Ruby Garcia, leaving her body on the side of US-131.

Garcia's body was found late in the night on March 22. Investigators later determined Ortiz-Vite had shot Garcia multiple times while the two were in the car together. Ortiz-Vite then dumped her body on the side of US-131 near Leonard Avenue, shooting her one more time before driving off, police say.

Two days later, Ortiz-Vite called 911 to surrender to police.

The case gained national attention when Ortiz-Vite's legal status came to light. He had been deported to Mexico in 2020, but illegally returned to the U.S.

Ortiz-Vite pleaded to the charges of second-degree murder, carjacking, illegal carrying of a concealed weapon, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in September and is back in court Thursday.

The prosecutor's office has recommended a range of 32-39 years in prison.

