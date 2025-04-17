Groundbreaking set for soccer stadium in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A major step in one of the biggest construction projects in West Michigan is set to happen in under a week.

The groundbreaking for the new soccer stadium in Grand Rapids is now scheduled for Tuesday, April 22.

The stadium, which will sit just north of the the David D. Hunting YMCA on Winter Avenue, is expected to host a professional soccer club. The current proposal would have 8,500 seats with a total capacity of 11,000 fans. The Amway Corporation paid $33 million for the naming rights to the stadium.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Dan DeVos talks about bringing a professional soccer team to Grand Rapids

Grand Action 2.0, the group spearheading the development, says the stadium will attract 160,000 visitors to Grand Rapids each year. A new expansion team in the MLS Next Pro league will call the stadium home, plus it will host roughly 17 national and international soccer matches each year, with another 50 community-based tournaments and events.

The project is one of several large developments that will receive financial support through an increased tax on hotel room stays in Kent County. The Acrisure Amphitheater being built off of Market Avenue on the Grand River's east bank is another Grand Action 2.0 project that will also receive tax funds.

Workers finish canopy skeleton for Acrisure Amphitheater

The groundbreaking event is set for Tuesday afternoon. It is not open to the public due to space restraints at the sites.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube