Concerts and events coming for Acrisure Amphitheater's opening season in 2026

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan is set to gain a new outdoor concert venue in 2026 with the opening of the Acrisure Amphitheater in downtown Grand Rapids.

So what acts are coming to mark the venue's debut season? Let's look:

May 15, 2026: Lionel Richie headlines Acrisure Amphitheater's grand opening along with War and Treaty plus Brian Vander Ark

May 27, 2026: Kid Cudi with M.I.A., Big Boi, and A-Trak

May 30, 2026: Russell Dickerson with special guest Niko Moon

June 6, 2026: Park McCollum with special guest Max McNown and Kassi Ashton

June 16, 2026: Godsmack with special guest Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy

June 17, 2026: MGK with special guests Wiz Kalifa and Mod Sun

June 18, 2026: Meghan Trainor with special guests Icona Pop and Ryan Trainor

July 3, 2026: "Weird Al" Yankovic with special guest Puddles Pity Party

July 5, 2026: Jack Johnson with special guest Hermanos Gutierrez

July 7 & 8, 2026: Dave Matthews Band

July 10, 2026: John Mellencamp

July 17, 2026: Sarah McLachlan with special guest Allison Russell

July 22, 2026: The Black Crows and Whiskey Myers with special guest Southall

July 29, 2026: 5 Seconds of Summer

July 30, 2026: Chicago and Styx

August 1, 2026: Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner with special guest Six Gun Sally

August 11, 2026: Goo Goo Dolls with special guest Neon Trees

August 15, 2026: Five Finger Death Punch with special guests Cody Jinks and Eva Under Fire

August 16, 2026: Hillary Duff with special guests La Roux and Jade Lemac

August 21, 2026: Lindsey Stirling with special guest Pvris!

August 25, 2026: Tedeschi Trucks Band and Alabama Shakes

August 27, 2026: Mötley Crüe with special guest Tesla

August 28, 2026: Toto, Christopher Cross, and The Romantics

August 29, 2026: Tim McGraw with special guest 49 Winchester

September 10, 2026: Pitbull with special guest Lil Jon

September 12, 2026: John Mulaney with special guests Fred Armisen, Mike Birbiglia, and Nick Kroll

If you want to win tickets to all of the concerts for the amphitheater's opening season, there is a golden ticket giveaway being held until March 8. One winner will receive two tickets to all shows at the amphitheater in 2026.

More about Acrisure Amphitheater

The 12,000 seat venue is expected to cost $184 million when completed in May 2026, featuring a massive canopy over the stage. It will be owned and operated by the Grand Rapids–Kent County Convention/Arena Authority.

Developers say the amphitheater is one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Grand Rapids' history and will drive tourism, job creation, and attract other businesses to the area. When open, the amphitheater is projected to generate $807 million in economic impact in Kent County over 30 years with an estimated 300,000 visitors attending 54 concerts and events each year.

