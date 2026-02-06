Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Acrisure Ampitheater holds Golden Ticket sweepstakes

WXMI/Sam Landstra
Construction work continues on the Acrisure Amphitheater in downtown Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Acrisure Ampitheater is announcing a special sweepstakes offering fans the chance to win a Golden Ticket for the venue's inaugural year, but it's not as easy to win as you may expect.

Making the announcement in a Facebook Post, fans can sign up from now until March 8 to try and find the Golden Ticket. The organization will be hiding clues in emails sent to people who subscribe to the VIP Email Club. Clues to find the Golden Ticket are only given out to subscribers.

Once the Golden Ticket is awarded, the winner will get two tickets to every show in the Ampitheater's inaugural year. To see the lineup of artists performing, visit the Acrisure Ampitheater website.

