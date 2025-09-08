Acisure Amphitheater reveals first concert announcement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We now know who will perform at West Michigan's newest venue, the Acrisure Amphitheater, when it opens next year.

Acrisure Amphitheater revealed on Monday morning that Russell Dickerson will headline the first announced performance at the open-air space in 2026.

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Russell Dickerson performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The country pop singer will bring his "Russellmania" tour to the amphitheater on May 30. He'll also have special guest Niko Moon as well.

Dickerson has released four albums, with four singles topping the Billboard Country Airplay charts.

The concert promises to be the first of many hosted at Acrisure Amphitheater, a $184 million dollar project to bring a riverfront venue to downtown Grand Rapids. Work on the site has been on-going since 2024.

The amphitheater received $27.5 million in public funding from the city plus Kent County passed an increase to the tax on hotel rooms, some of that money will go to the amphitheater and the under-construction soccer stadium.

While the amphitheater will be outdoors, the massive canopy should provide concert-goers with a level of protection from the elements.

Construction is scheduled to wrap up in the Spring of 2026, just in time for its first concert.

It's not clear if Dickerson's stop will be the first concert at the amphitheater. Monday's announcement was billed as the "first announced show."

Tickets for the Russellmania tour stop are set to go on sale this Friday, September 12, at 10 a.m. Anyone signed up for VIP emails from Acrisure Amphitheater will get information on a presale, according to a social media post.

